$590.78 Million in Sales Expected for McDermott International Inc (MDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will post $590.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. McDermott International posted sales of $519.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year sales of $590.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

Get McDermott International alerts:

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.80 price target (up from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McDermott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDermott International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,008.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.68. McDermott International has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$590.78 Million in Sales Expected for McDermott International Inc (MDR) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/590-78-million-in-sales-expected-for-mcdermott-international-inc-mdr-this-quarter-updated.html.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDermott International (MDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.