$6.03 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.13 and the lowest is $5.86. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $4.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.72 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $599,502.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $71,242.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 608,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,287,000 after purchasing an additional 234,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,554 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.73. 37,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9,003.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.55. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $186.44 and a 12 month high of $237.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 74.15%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

