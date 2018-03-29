Tuttle Tactical Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,171 Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 96.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 72,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.60 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.22.

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ BIDU) traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $222.58. 1,772,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,705. The firm has a market cap of $80,087.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/6171-shares-in-baidu-inc-bidu-purchased-by-tuttle-tactical-management-llc-updated.html.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.