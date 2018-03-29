6,337 Shares in Apple (AAPL) Purchased by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Apple makes up 1.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $7,389,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,762,000. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 145,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ AAPL) opened at $166.48 on Thursday. Apple has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $854,159.38, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

