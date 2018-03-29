Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 63,695 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises approximately 1.6% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 1,092,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,909. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6,428.00, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

