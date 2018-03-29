6,480 Shares in Corning Incorporated (GLW) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,697,000 after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corning by 872.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 446,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE GLW) traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. 1,195,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,934. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,785.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Corning had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Corning’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other Corning news, Director John A. Canning, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

