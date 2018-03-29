65,263 Shares in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Purchased by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 116,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $634,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ HRTX) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 2,094,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,729. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,771.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $151,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680. Insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/65263-shares-in-heron-therapeutics-inc-hrtx-purchased-by-j-goldman-co-lp-updated.html.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.