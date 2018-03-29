$7.42 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to announce sales of $7.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $33.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.04 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,247,000 after purchasing an additional 750,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,150,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola (KO) traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 12,271,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,656,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $184,116.48, a P/E ratio of 158.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 577.78%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

