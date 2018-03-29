CNB Bank Invests $8.87 Million in Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:TILT)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:TILT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,000. Flexshares Trust comprises about 5.3% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CNB Bank owned 0.72% of Flexshares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Flexshares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Flexshares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexshares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Flexshares Trust by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flexshares Trust by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:TILT) opened at $108.34 on Thursday. Flexshares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3285 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

