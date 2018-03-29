7,981 Shares in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAB. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Viacom by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 222,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 75,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viacom by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viacom by 12.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,986,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Viacom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viacom by 61.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ VIAB) opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12,106.44, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Viacom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Viacom had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAB. Citigroup raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Viacom in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of Viacom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Viacom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

