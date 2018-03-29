8,158 Shares in Netgear (NTGR) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netgear during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,593,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Netgear by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,167,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netgear by 1,300.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netgear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netgear during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,018,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netgear (NASDAQ NTGR) opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,777.74, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.93. Netgear has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $71.42.

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $397.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.27 million. Netgear had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Netgear will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netgear news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $29,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 11,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $694,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,804. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Netgear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BWS Financial set a $75.00 target price on shares of Netgear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netgear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Netgear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netgear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Netgear Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

