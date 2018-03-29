We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 8,412 Cognex Co. (CGNX)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ CGNX) traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,218.52, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.75 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 23.69%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/8412-shares-in-cognex-co-cgnx-acquired-by-we-are-one-seven-llc-updated.html.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.