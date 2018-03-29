J. Goldman & Co LP Takes $1.87 Million Position in Supervalu Inc. (SVU)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.23% of Supervalu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVU. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supervalu during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Supervalu in the 4th quarter worth $4,518,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Supervalu in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Supervalu during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Supervalu in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Supervalu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Supervalu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE SVU) traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. 115,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.05, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Supervalu Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Supervalu had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Supervalu’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Supervalu Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supervalu Company Profile

Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.

