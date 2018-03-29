888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.42) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 315 ($4.35) to GBX 325 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 312.60 ($4.32).

Get 888 alerts:

888 (LON:888) opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.66) on Tuesday. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 232.25 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.20 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of $1,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 13,255.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “888 (888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/888-888-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt-updated.html.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.