Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,013.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,268,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,174,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,940 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,780,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,265,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $500,903,000 after acquiring an additional 850,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Inc (NYSE HD) opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203,982.39, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 56.59%.

In other news, Director Armando M. Codina acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $1,188,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,318. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

WARNING: “Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/946-shares-in-home-depot-inc-hd-purchased-by-cerebellum-gp-llc-updated.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.