Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.16 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 383,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after buying an additional 156,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at $219.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210,911.81, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $162.74 and a 1-year high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

