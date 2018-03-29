AA PLC (AA) Receives GBX 142.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 130.50 ($1.80).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AA from GBX 125 ($1.73) to GBX 80 ($1.11) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on AA from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 200 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AA from GBX 100 ($1.38) to GBX 65 ($0.90) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their price target on AA from GBX 125 ($1.73) to GBX 58 ($0.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

AA (LON:AA) traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 79.26 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company has a market capitalization of $485.61 and a P/E ratio of 495.38. AA has a 52-week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.79).

About AA

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

