ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $47,713,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 103.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Brightworth acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,075.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.01. 1,540,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $105,269.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/abbott-laboratories-abt-shares-sold-by-provise-management-group-llc-updated.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.