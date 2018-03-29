Abcam (ABCZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

ABCZY stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

