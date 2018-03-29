Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj Sells 2,799 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $117,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 15th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 23,225 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,012,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 1,898 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $73,035.04.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,975 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $266,654.25.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,524. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.92. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACIA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, March 19th. UBS started coverage on Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 941,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,512,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

