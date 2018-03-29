Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook Inc (FB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.94. 31,563,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,323,541. The company has a market cap of $442,199.09, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $9,748,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,294,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

