Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.78 Million (CRYPTO:ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Achain has a total market cap of $84.78 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002692 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, CoolCoin and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00742762 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014631 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00145648 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,133,044 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ACT is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created to address social accountability by using aggregated capital that is contributed by citizens in order to fund grass roots proposals that drive change on pressing social, political or economical issues. “

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, CoolCoin and Allcoin. It is not currently possible to buy Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

