CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 25,469 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 147,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 446,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $120,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,338.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $1,402,833.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,701,258 shares of company stock valued at $191,727,094. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50,289.69, a P/E ratio of 183.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $79.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.03.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

