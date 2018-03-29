William Blair Lowers Acuity Brands (AYI) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo restated a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Williams Capital downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.54.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,731.42, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $131.64 and a twelve month high of $209.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.16). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $842.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.97 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 645.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 494,788 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,767,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000,000 after acquiring an additional 415,908 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $68,182,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,755,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,004,000 after acquiring an additional 341,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,866,000 after acquiring an additional 226,605 shares during the last quarter.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

