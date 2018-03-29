Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) will announce $239.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acxiom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.40 million and the highest is $240.69 million. Acxiom posted sales of $224.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acxiom will report full year sales of $239.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.00 million to $913.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $991.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $991.24 million to $992.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acxiom.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Acxiom had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Acxiom’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acxiom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $30.98. 539,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,678. Acxiom has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2,536.52, a PE ratio of 258.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACXM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Acxiom by 23.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 39.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

