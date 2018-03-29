Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

ADMS stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.59. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1435.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Rajiv Patni sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $32,476.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $116,930.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,360 shares of company stock worth $164,138 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 890,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after acquiring an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,253,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

