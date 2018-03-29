Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Director Sells $1,124,700.00 in Stock

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $216.21. 2,940,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,576. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.20 and a twelve month high of $231.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105,474.70, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 113.1% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 729,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,471,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $219,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,543,635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $826,991,000 after acquiring an additional 488,904 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 20.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe Systems to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.97.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

