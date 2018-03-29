Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,821 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Adobe Systems by 42.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.97.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $216.23. 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $105,474.70, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.20 and a 12 month high of $231.34.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe Systems news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $3,969,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 165,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $32,656,401.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,586 shares of company stock worth $59,197,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

