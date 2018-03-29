Advanced Energy (AEIS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.25.

Get Advanced Energy alerts:

Advanced Energy stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,501.25, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Energy has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.07 million. Advanced Energy had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 516,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,721,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advanced Energy (AEIS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/advanced-energy-aeis-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell.html.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.