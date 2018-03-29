Advanced Energy (AEIS) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,512 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 392,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 102,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,177,000 after acquiring an additional 88,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy alerts:

Advanced Energy (AEIS) opened at $62.32 on Thursday. Advanced Energy has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,501.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Advanced Energy had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Advanced Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advanced Energy (AEIS) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/advanced-energy-aeis-shares-bought-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc.html.

Advanced Energy Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.