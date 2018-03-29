Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000.

Shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st.

