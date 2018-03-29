Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,253 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF (MGV)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF (MGV) opened at $73.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.4154 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

