Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 513,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,149,000 after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,505,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $148,492.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,475.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cara Kay Heiden bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.77 per share, for a total transaction of $439,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $553,570.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ CASY) opened at $107.45 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $99.76 and a 52-week high of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,050.15, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

