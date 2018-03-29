Advisor Group Inc. Has $626,000 Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 28,255,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737,870 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,394,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,592 shares during the period. DFT Energy LP lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. DFT Energy LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. DW Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,390,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 459,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $3,092.43, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.18.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. UBS started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

