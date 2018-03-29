Advisor Group Inc. Has $642,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 660,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 309,431 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,411,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,002,000 after purchasing an additional 460,315 shares during the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $4,252.77, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $528,880.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,460.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $427,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

