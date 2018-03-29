Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,734.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.34 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Gary C. Mcknight sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,551,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annette M. Alonzo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $479,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,474 over the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Barclays increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/advisor-group-inc-increases-stake-in-cullen-frost-bankers-inc-cfr.html.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.