Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) opened at $10.26 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Clifford W. Jr. Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/advisor-group-inc-raises-stake-in-dnp-select-income-fund-inc-dnp-updated.html.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.