Aecom (ACM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, AECOM’s shares have outperformed the industry average. AECOM has been witnessing robust prospects across most of its business segments. Increase in the proportion of higher margin work is benefiting AECOM’s Construction Services segment and Management Services segments. Also, the Shimmick buyout is supplementing core revenue growth. Going forward, the company remains optimistic that favorable political climate will continue to unlock growth opportunities of the infrastructure and defense markets. However, volatility in the oil and gas market, with declining prices and contracting spending levels, has been hurting the company’s projects and orders. This apart, cyclical demand of the company’s services and currency fluctuations are likely to thwart growth, going forward.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aecom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aecom to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.73.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5,529.54, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Aecom had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 5,160 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $196,647.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $182,619.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,136 shares of company stock worth $1,517,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aecom by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,475,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 654,568 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC raised its position in shares of Aecom by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,307,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $17,573,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aecom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,709,000 after purchasing an additional 198,111 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Aecom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 189,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

