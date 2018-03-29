Aerium (AERM) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Aerium has a market capitalization of $324,434.00 and approximately $2,347.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Aerium has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.04420680 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00056533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00590503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00078828 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00056967 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036016 BTC.

About Aerium

Aerium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 160,694,710 coins and its circulating supply is 96,174,765 coins. The official website for Aerium is www.aerium.co. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin.

Buying and Selling Aerium

Aerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Aerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

