AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) Achieves Market Cap of $5.35 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $42,914.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00710878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013557 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00145071 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00028552 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,351,886 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not possible to purchase AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

