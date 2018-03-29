Air Liquide (AIQUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get Air Liquide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Jefferies Group raised Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS raised Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Liquide by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Air Liquide by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Liquide by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Liquide by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Air Liquide (AIQUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/air-liquide-aiquy-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.