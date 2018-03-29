OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,369.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6,110.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.91. 67,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,730.34, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

