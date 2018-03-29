Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Issues Earnings Results

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.59, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,998. The firm has a market cap of $21.43, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -8.01. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,962,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

AKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Akari Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akari Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akari Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, formerly Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases caused by dysregulation of complement component 5 (C5), including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain Barre syndrome and atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

