Akuya Coin Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (AKY)

Akuya Coin (CURRENCY:AKY) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Akuya Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Akuya Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $190.00 worth of Akuya Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akuya Coin has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akuya Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00742074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014542 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00145869 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Akuya Coin Coin Profile

Akuya Coin’s total supply is 5,202,901 coins. Akuya Coin’s official website is akuyacoin.co.

Buying and Selling Akuya Coin

Akuya Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Akuya Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akuya Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akuya Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akuya Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akuya Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.