Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $6.50

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) in a research note on Friday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

AGI stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,985.80, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold Inc (US) had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 942,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 493,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $3,239,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold Inc (US)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

