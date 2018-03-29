Albemarle (ALB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Albemarle earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 44.8913851293016 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NYSE:ALB traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $92.74. 2,275,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,047. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,336.95, a PE ratio of 193.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $857.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.46 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 1.79%. research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. UBS raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on Albemarle to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.02.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

