Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,439.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

In other news, President John Frascotti sold 47,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $4,621,988.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 85,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $866,278.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

