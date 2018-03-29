Albion Financial Group UT Sells 407 Shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.14% of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 115,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,145,000.

Get Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.32 and a P/E ratio of 13.04. Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $167.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/albion-financial-group-ut-sells-407-shares-of-rydex-sp-midcap-400-pure-growth-etf-rfg-updated.html.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.