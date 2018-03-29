Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Holdings in Fiserv (FISV)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,081,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,026,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,046,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,973,053,000 after purchasing an additional 166,837 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $17,228,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Fiserv by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 521,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,203,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ FISV) opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $29,040.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total value of $2,356,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,838.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 12,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $1,734,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,160 shares of company stock worth $8,993,842 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $66.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.50 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

