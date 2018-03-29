Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12,349.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $298.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 14.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

In related news, COO Stephen Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $400,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,688.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $3,761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,168,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,250 shares of company stock worth $8,396,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.37 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

